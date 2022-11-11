BCPSS brought hundreds of students to see new Black Panther movie

BALTIMORE — "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is out in theaters.

Baltimore City Schools brought hundreds of kids to see the movie and to unveil a pilot program coming to to the city.

"Today, we're actually marking the beginning of a program called Young Man United. It's an equity education program to really help our young men of color in Baltimore, to really do just that, to unleash their dreams to be ready for the workforce to do well in college," said Franklin Baker, President and CEO of United Way of Central Maryland.

The program will be piloted at Benjamin Franklin and Patterson High Schools.

It will offer participants mentoring opportunities, guidance when looking at colleges, as well as financial and educational support.

They say they showcased this at the premiere of the newest Black Panther because of how inspirational the movie is for the Black community.

That inspiration was clear when we spoke to students there to see the movie.

"I feel like in a lot of movies, Black women are represented as ghetto or unculturialistic. And in this movie, we can just be portrayed as who we really are and who we can become," said Dream Jordan, Sophomore at Academy for College and Career Exploration.

It kind of emphasizes on the point of the movie, that us as divided by us as a Black community can come together as one to watch this amazing film that has brought so many hearts together no matter what skin color, where you've been from. It's just amazing to see all these schools together that can see this movie as a community," said Mikala Williams, Senior at Vivien T. Thomas Medical Arts Academy.