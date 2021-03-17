BCPS to increase the amount of fans at athletic games

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools will be increasing the amount of fans at athletic games beginning as early as Thursday.

Plans provide the safety required for three spectators per athlete per game.

Due to the size of some of the smaller facilities, adjustments may be made to accommodate spectators safely under current social distancing guidelines.

BCPS will continue to utilize a paperless ticketing system to support safe management of events. Masks will continue to be required and social distancing remains in effect.

As was previously announced, tickets are $5 each (plus a service fee), paperless, and are needed only for football, field hockey, soccer, and volleyball games and badminton matches.