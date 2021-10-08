BCPS social studies teacher selected as Maryland’s 2021-22 Teacher of the Year

TOWSON, Md. — Congratulations are in order for Brianna Ross, a history teacher at Deer Park Middle Magnet School!

Ross has been named the 2021-2022 Maryland state Teacher of the Year! Ross was one of eight finalists selected by the Maryland State Department of Education.

“Team BCPS joins the entire state in congratulating Brianna Ross on being named Maryland’s Teacher of the Year,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “She represents not only the best of Baltimore County’s teachers but the best of Maryland’s educators, and we are all so proud of her. She epitomizes what it means to be a talented teacher, a dedicated professional, a lifelong learner, and a caring and compassionate counselor and friend to students everywhere.”

“Thank you, thank you, thank you to the state of Maryland and to the selection committee for this incredible honor and recognition,” Ross said in her recorded acceptance remarks. “I am so excited to represent excellence in teaching, particularly on behalf of the phenomenal educators in Baltimore County. I am so grateful that God has shown me my passion and purpose and He has just directed all of my steps. A huge thank you to my parents who are perfect and who love me unconditionally, who pray for me constantly. There are not enough words to tell you how much I love you.”

Ross continued, “To my incredible mentors Dr. Kandice Taylor and Dr. Nashae Bennett, thank you for taking a chance on me and seeing vision in me that I had not yet seen. To the other educators who I have grown with, Evan Campbell, Natasha Outlaw, Ben Wolf, Shavit Poland, I would not be who I am without watching all of you do your incredible work. To all of my family at Deer Park, I love you guys so much, and, in particular, a huge thank you to my students. You have taught me what it means to love beyond condition, to teach with purpose, and to lead fearlessly. I would not be the woman that I am and the educator that I am without all of you, so thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you. And I am ready to get to work.”

Ross is in her sixth year of teaching and serves as Deer Park’s social studies department chair, equity liaison, and summer transition program coordinator among many other roles.