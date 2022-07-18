BCPS providing free summer meals starting Wednesday

TOWSON, Md. — Starting Wednesday, July 20, Baltimore County families will be able to take home their free "grab and go" breakfast and lunch meals.

The program runs through Friday, August 19, but will be closed on July 19. Recent legislation allows parents or guardians to pick up meals at BCPS community sites to take home.

Before, meals had to be consumed on site.

Meals are served Monday through Friday and those picking up meals will receive one lunch and the next day's breakfast for each child in their household under the age of 18.

Click here to see meal sites and pickup times.

