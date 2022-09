BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Schools are looking to hear from you.

In a survey released by the Maryland Department of Education, they're asking local school systems what their preferences are on days of inclement weather.

The 2022-2023 school year includes 5 inclement weather days.

The eight question survey includes questions like "Is transition to virtual inclement weather days the preferred method of learning on inclement weather days?"

Click here to access the survey.