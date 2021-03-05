BCPS: Inner county competitive games to return Friday, March 12

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools says they will be allowing inner county competitive games to begin on Friday, March 12.

They released a statement on Friday, saying in part that after continued consultation with staff from the Baltimore County Department of Health as well as a focus on mitigation strategies they will allow these games to take place.

"BCPS will continue to partner with the Maryland Department of Health, MSDE, and the Baltimore County Department of Health as we monitor health metrics and utilize CDC guidelines to support decision-making," they continue in the statement.

There will only be one spectator per athlete allowed when competition resumes.

"Information on how spectators can access a ticket will be forthcoming from each school’s athletics office," the continue. "As always, we will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates and more information as necessary."

