BCPS extends enrollment window for those interested in 2021-2022 Virtual Learning Program

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools is extending its enrollment window for the 2021-2022 Virtual Learning Program.

The enrollment window closes on July 2. New students enrolling in BCPS after July 2 will be considered after the window closes, as well as those with serious health concerns.

Interested parents/caregivers are encouraged to complete their enrollment online as soon as possible to support planning and scheduling. Staff will review requests to ensure alignment with new Maryland State Department of Education enrollment guidance prior to confirming Virtual Learning Program placement.

Families who register for the Virtual Learning Program will be asked to commit for the full school year.

The BCPS Virtual Learning Program will provide full-time virtual instruction for students in Kindergarten through Grade 12. BCPS staff will offer live (synchronous) instruction and anytime (asynchronous) learning.

Students enrolling in the BCPS Virtual Learning Program will also remain enrolled in their BCPS school. As a BCPS student, they may participate in meals, sports, extracurricular activities and other opportunities.

If you have any questions, feel free to send them to VLP@bcps.org at any time.