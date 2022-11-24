Watch Now
BCPS collecting winter items through their 'Share the Warmth' campaign

Posted at 10:14 PM, Nov 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-23 22:14:07-05

BALTIMORE COUNTY — Baltimore County Public Schools are calling on the community to contribute new/unused winter accessories and wellness items to support students during the winter months.

The Education Foundation of BCPS, Inc.'s "Share the Warmth" campaign accepts items year-round, but focuses its collection efforts from the Fall through January.

“This school year, we have placed renewed emphasis on partnerships with the community and our shared responsibility for our youth,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “This campaign is yet another opportunity for individuals, organizations, and businesses to demonstrate their support for student success. Please help us keep students warm and safe.”

Most needed items include:

  • Coats/jackets
  • Scarves/hats
  • Mittens/gloves
  • Socks
  • Fleece blankets
  • Facial tissues
  • Hand sanitizer/antibacterial wipes
  • Small size toiletries (e.g., shampoo, conditioner, toothpaste, deodorant, lotion)
  • Games/puzzles/craft kits

Donations can be dropped off at one of the foundation’s educator resource centers operated in partnership with Merritt Companies. The centers are called the Exchangeree: Gizmos and Gadgets Galore.

BCPS educators can visit these centers year-round to receive donated supplies to share with their students and school communities.

The resource center in Rosedale/Golden Ring accepts donations every Tuesday from 10:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

It can be found at 6929 Golden Ring Rd.

Last school year, more than $8,600 of winter accessories and wellness supplies were distributed to students throughout BCPS. More information about the campaign can be found on The Education Foundation’s website.

