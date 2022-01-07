BCPS buildings closed on Monday and Tuesday, students beginning week virtual

BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools buildings will be closed on Monday, January 10 and Tuesday, January 11 to help staff prepare lessons in the event they have to temporarily transition to virtual learning.

Staff from the BCPS Division of Curriculum and Instruction have prepared independent learning activities for all students to engage in on those days.

They will cover multiple content areas and will be posted in Schoology by Monday morning.

Schools (except for those temporarily providing virtual instruction) will reopen on Wednesday for in-person instruction.

Additionally this week, COVID-19 testing opportunities for all staff will take place on Monday at all BCPS middle schools from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m.

The list of schools for testing can be found here.

Rapid COVID-19 home test kit distribution will take place on Tuesday at each school.

Distribution of KN95 masks as an additional option for students and staff began Wednesday.