BCPS announces that schools and offices will be closed on November 24

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public schools and offices will be closed on November 24.

“BCPS staff have worked tirelessly throughout the pandemic to ensure the safety of students and provide them with high-quality instruction, meals and support,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “In recognition of their tremendous efforts, and with support of the Board of Education, we will close all schools and offices on Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Schools and offices will now be closed from Wednesday, November 24 through Friday, November 26. Schools and offices will reopen Monday, November 29.”

Elementary school conferences, currently scheduled for November 23 and/or November 24, will be adjusted as follows:

November 22:

Preschool-3 and Pre-K Conference Day No Preschool-3 or Pre-K sessions Elementary, Middle and High Schools in Session Full Day Teachers on Duty

