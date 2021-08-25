BCPS announces fall athletics spectator and visiting team guidelines

TOWSON, Md. — The BCPS Office of Athletics will be enforcing the following guidelines for attendance at all BCPS athletic events for athletes, coaches, and spectators:

Face Coverings

Face coverings are required for athletes when inside a school unless the athlete is in the field of play.

Coaches and sideline players must wear a face covering while indoors, regardless of their vaccine status.

Face coverings are not required for athletes, coaches, or spectators outdoors.

Unvaccinated persons are encouraged to wear face coverings if they are in crowded outdoor settings.

Spectator Expectations

Face coverings are required at all times for spectators attending indoor events.

Failure to adhere to the face covering guidelines will result in removal from the contest.

Spectators in attendance must practice social distancing. Failure to adhere to the social distancing guideline will result in removal from the contest.

There is to be no congregating at the field, in the school, or in the stadium following the game. All parents are to meet their student back at the school.

Team Arrival

Visiting teams will arrive with enough time for warmup prior to the game start time.

Visiting teams will arrive dressed and ready to take the floor (there will be no access to locker rooms for visiting teams).

JV/Varsity team not playing will remain in bleachers following social distancing guidelines.

Visiting teams will follow BCPS mitigation measures.

Ticketing

· Tickets for athletic events can be purchased online through TicketSpicket.