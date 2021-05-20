Watch
BCPS: All students can return to school buildings for four day in-person learning beginning May 24

Ted S. Warren/AP
Hand sanitizer, wipes, and surgical masks rest on a desk in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge Elementary School in Buckley, Wash. The school has had some students in classrooms for in-person learning since September of 2020, but other students who attend the school are still learning remotely. Washington Gov. Jay Inslee visited the school Tuesday to observe classrooms and take part in a discussion with teachers and administrators about plans to further open in-person learning in Washington in the future. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Posted at 10:58 PM, May 19, 2021
TOWSON, Md. — All Baltimore County Public Schools students are able to return to school buildings for four days of in-person learning beginning Monday, May 24.

This is due to improved health metrics in the area, as the County is now in the "orange zone" for COVID-19 transmission. This allows BCPS to reduce social distancing to three feet.

“Secondary schools have been engaging in outreach efforts to invite as many students as possible,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “As we continue to follow the science, we are seeing many positive signs that we are moving towards a new day, and we are excited to welcome more students.”

Each middle and high school will reach out to families with details about how to confirm students’ return to school buildings.

