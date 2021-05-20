BCPS: All students can return to school buildings for four day in-person learning beginning May 24

TOWSON, Md. — All Baltimore County Public Schools students are able to return to school buildings for four days of in-person learning beginning Monday, May 24.

This is due to improved health metrics in the area, as the County is now in the "orange zone" for COVID-19 transmission. This allows BCPS to reduce social distancing to three feet.

“Secondary schools have been engaging in outreach efforts to invite as many students as possible,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “As we continue to follow the science, we are seeing many positive signs that we are moving towards a new day, and we are excited to welcome more students.”

Each middle and high school will reach out to families with details about how to confirm students’ return to school buildings.