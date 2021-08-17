BCPS: All school employees will be required to provide proof of vaccination

TOWSON, Md. — Baltimore County Public Schools says all school system employees will be required to provide proof that they are fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

Officials say those who have not been vaccinated or who opt out of sharing their vaccine records with the district will be required to complete weekly COVID-19 testing.

“We are creating this requirement to protect the health, safety, and well-being of our students and staff during this continuing pandemic,” said BCPS Superintendent Dr. Darryl L. Williams. “The move is aligned with our commitment to provide in-person instruction throughout the 2021-2022 school year. Vaccination remains the most effective means of preventing COVID-19 transmission. I encourage everyone eligible to get vaccinated.”

In addition to required vaccines or testing for staff and universal masking in all schools, offices, and buildings, BCPS officials say that the following additional mitigation strategies will be employed for the 2021-2022 school year: