BCPL's White Marsh Branch to close temporarily for sidewalk and parking lot replacement

BCPL's White Marsh Branch
Posted at 11:22 AM, Oct 25, 2021
WHITE MARSH, Md. — Baltimore County Public Library's White Marsh Branch is scheduled to have its sidewalks and parking lot demolished and replaced beginning November 1.

During that time, for customer and staff access and safety reasons, the branch and book drop will be closed. The branch is expected to reopen on November 8.

For those who are unable to pick up their holds by the time the branch closes on Saturday at 5 p.m., all holds will remain on the shelves for seven days after reopening.

Regular customers who depend on the library’s in-branch resources are encouraged to visit one of Baltimore County Public Library’s other 18 locations. For example, The Perry Hall Branch is fewer than four miles from the White Marsh Branch.

