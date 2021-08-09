BCFD conducts neighborhood fire alarm sweep after man dies in fire

BALTIMORE — A 54-year-old man died in his home after a faulty fire alarm failed to alert him that his house was burning.

On Saturday the Baltimore City Fire Department along with City Council member Ryan Dorsey teamed up to conduct a joint fire alarm sweep.

Firefighters toured homes and other areas in Baltimore to assess fire dangers and make sure smoke detectors were working properly.

If they didn't make it to your house, there are ways you can make sure you're safe.

"So one of the things you've got to remember is to have a working smoke alarm," said Fire Chief Niles Ford. "If we don't come to your house, because we aren't coming to every house in the city...you can call 3-1-1 if you're concerned of whether or not you have an active smoke alarm. You can call our members...we'll come out and install a smoke alarm."

Ford also said it's important that your house have a clear exit path in case you have to escape a fire.