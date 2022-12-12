BB-gun-wielding man charged with threatening to burn down Glen Burnie bar

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A 62-year-old man was ordered held without bond after allegedly entering a Glen Burnie bar with a BB gun and threatening to burn it down.

Curtiss Franklin Nance, of Linthicum Heights, was arrested after a Friday-night assault at Parsley's Pub on Olen Drive, at about 9 p.m.

Anne Arundel County police said Nance was refused service when he walked in. He then allegedly said: "We will see if any of you get out of here alive,” and was removed from the pub by an employee.

In the paring lot, Nance allegedly threatened to burn down the pub. He returned shortly after with a rifle, which was later confirmed to be a BB gun, said police.

Nance is charged with threatening mass violence, threatening arson, trespassing, and disorderly conduct.