Bates sworn in as Baltimore City State's Attorney

BALTIMORE, Md. — Reciting the oath of office with his hand raised at the War Memorial Building, longtime Attorney Ivan Bates officially assumed the Office of Baltimore City State’s Attorney---an office, which had become scrutinized under Marilyn Mosby for focusing more on those that it wouldn’t prosecute, than those that it would.

“There was a non-prosecution policy on low-level offenses by the last administration,” Bates told the crowd who assembled for the ceremony, “Effective right now, this moment and second, I recall that policy.”

Bates called on Police Commissioner Michael Harrison to enforce every law on the books and pledged to send people to jail if they’re caught with an illegal handgun.

The city’s new top prosecutor says it’s time to create real change in Baltimore and to stop the tide of violence washing over the city.

Many applaud his get-tough-on-crime approach, including Retired Circuit Court Judge Wanda Keyes Heard.

“As a father and a nephew and a family man, he knows that seniors are the heart of our community and they’re not feeling very safe to go to church in the evenings,” said Heard, “They’re not feeling very comfortable in their own homes.”

They are among those citizens who Bates says have told him they believe in him and trust him to perform his new job.

“I hear you loud and clear,” responded Bates, “I’m focused. I’m prepared, and my team and I are ready to do that job. God Bless the City of Baltimore, the State of Maryland and our country. Thank you.”