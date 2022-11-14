Watch Now
Barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore

Courtesy: WMAR
Posted at 6:50 AM, Nov 14, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-14 06:50:00-05

BALTIMORE — A barricade situation shuts down several roads in Northeast Baltimore.

Baltimore Police say SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene. Several areas are blocked off Monday morning:

  • 3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair Lane
  • Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue
  • Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue
  • Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue
  • Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue'

This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as we get them.

