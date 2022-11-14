Barricade situation in Northeast Baltimore

BALTIMORE — A barricade situation shuts down several roads in Northeast Baltimore.
Baltimore Police say SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene. Several areas are blocked off Monday morning:
- 3800 and 3700 blocks of Sinclair Lane
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Chesterfield Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Eastmont Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Coleman Avenue
- Intersection of Sinclair Lane and Erdman Avenue'
This is a breaking news story and we will provide updates as we get them.