Bark your calendar for BARCStoberfest!

BALTIMORE, Md — Bark your calendar for October 29th because for the 18th year in a row, BARCStoberfest is coming back to Patterson Park. The festival is meant to help raise money for the Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter (BARCS). During BARCStoberfest, 2 legged visitors (and their furry friend) can participate in a 5k run and 1-mile walk, and four legged visitors can be entered into a pet costume contest. Those entering the 5k run and 1-mile walk will register and check-in at 7:30am with the race beginning at 9 o’clock and an award distribution at 10. Those who may want a lighter workout can participate in Pilates with your pup. If you’re looking for a bite to eat and a drink after your workout, they’ve got you covered.

At 9:30 the BARCStoberfest festival will officially begin. The festival plans to have a nice selection of beer garden vendors (opening at 10am with live music), food trucks and a shopping market. Those with kids can also stop by the “kids’ tent” for kid friendly activities. There will also be a chance for you and your kid(s) to adopt a new edition to your family. There will also be a chance to enter a raffle and win prizes. The entire festival ends at 2pm and the last call for the beer garden will be at 2:30pm. This year at BARCStoberfest they are hoping to raise $350,000.00. If you would like to attend the BARCStoberfest festival and help them raise money, you can register here.

