PASADENA, Md. — Anne Arundel firefighters are trying to figure out how a barge caught fire.

It happened at the Green Haven Wharf in Pasadena just after 9:30 this morning.

Firefighters say a man was using a piece of heavy machinery on the barge when the fire began.

That man was not injured.

They say a flammable liquid on the barge fueled the flames. At this point however, they don't know what caused that liquid to ignite.

Firefighters are investigating.