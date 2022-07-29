BARCS running "Name Your Own Adoption Fee" event through August 31

BALTIMORE — BARCS is holding a "Name Your Own Adoption Fee" from now until August 31.

The shelter is holding the event to reduce overcrowding.

According to a press release from BARCS, the shelter has run out of space several times already this summer, adoptions have been slow, and intake has returned to near pre-pandemic numbers.

BARCS Board Member Joe De Francis and Karin De Francis wanted to do something significant to help this ongoing crisis.

Now BARCS is excited to share from now until the end of summer (August 31), all adoption fees are “Name Your Own!”

What does this mean? All adoption fees, in any amount, are all welcomed.

BARCS standard adoption fee is $75—but whether you want to donate $0 or $500 when you adopt is up to you! (If you are a Baltimore City resident, you are responsible for the $10 city license fee.)

If you aren’t in the position to adopt, here are some other ways you can help:

Volunteer: Volunteers are the heart of BARCS. Without their time, talents and resources, we would not be able to save the lives of over 10,000 animals each year. Whether you have a free day on the weekend or an occasional hour after work, there is a place for you at BARCS. Join us today [r20.rs6.net] to help change an animal’s life forever.

Foster: We can’t save the lives of animals in need without our supportive and loving fosters. These special people provide an invaluable, lifesaving gift for homeless cats, dogs and small companion animals. Fosters open their homes to care for sick and injured pets, animals having trouble adjusting to shelter life, pets who need work on their socialization skills, or those who simply need time to grow before being ready for adoption. Click here [r20.rs6.net] to learn more and apply to foster today.

Become a Monthly Donor: We are simply asking for a commitment of $5 per month from our supporters. Your gift each month [r20.rs6.net] will get put to immediate use caring for animals in our shelter and foster program.

Donate through Amazon Smile: If you’re shopping from home, please consider adding us as an Amazon Smile [r20.rs6.net] partner. It costs nothing to you and is an ongoing help to BARCS. Additionally, we have our own Wish List [r20.rs6.net] with items needed immediately to support our animals.

Support the Franky Fund: Our Franky Fund [r20.rs6.net] is a lifeline for sick, injured and abused animals in need of emergency and specialized care. Even with the ever-changing status of our community, emergency support for our most vulnerable animals remains consistent. Your donations help us continue to say ‘yes’ even in uncertain times.

For more details on "Name On Your Own Adoption Fee" event and other ways to get involved with BARCS, visit www.barcs.org