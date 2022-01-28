Watch
BARCS needs your help finding this pup taken in a carjacking

BARCS Animal Shelter
Posted at 6:38 PM, Jan 28, 2022
BALTIMORE — BARCS is asking for your help in finding BARCS alum Annie!

The shelter says this pup was stolen during a carjacking at around 3 a.m. in the Greenspring/Central Park Heights area.

Annie is a 3-year-old Brindle pit-mix with white paws, a white chest and she weighs about 55 pounds. She was wearing a black dog harness and a martingale collar with her tags when taken.

The stolen vehicle is a 2008 Black Toyota Yaris. Maryland Plates: 3ENE30

Her owner said that anyone who returns her gets a $500 cash reward.

BARCS is also a safe haven location to drop off Annie when she is found. But it is preferred that she be returned directly to her dad.

