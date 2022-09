BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Animal Rescue and Care Shelter will be closed Wednesday after they say some people tried to rob them.

BARCS director of community engagement says an employee was a victim of an attempted armed robbery by multiple people between six and seven Tuesday night.

There's not a lot of information right now, but BARCS says they will not take in any animals Wednesday.

All volunteer and foster appointments will be rescheduled.

