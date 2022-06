BALTIMORE — Taharka Brother's Ice Cream has recalled its Peanut Butter Cup ice cream due to salmonella concerns.

The Baltimore based company has pulled the ice cream because of a potential link to JIF peanut butter. JIF's parent company J.M. Smucker issued a voluntary recall of some peanut butter products in May.

The FDA says JIF was used in the production of Taharka's peanut butter cup ice cream through May 28.