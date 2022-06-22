Baltimore's spending board approves agreement over Back River Treatment Plant

BALTIMORE — The Back River Wastewater Treatment Plant has been an issue for some time, and today Baltimore's spending board approved an agreement with state over it.

The state took control of the plant back in March after a prolonged back and forth between them and the city, who filed numerous lawsuits to try and stop the take over.

Under a consent order agreement, the city pledged to repay the Maryland environmental service for it's repair work and drop the legal challenges against the takeover.

The agreement talks about Maryland Environmental service's role and the city agrees to cooperate fully.

"Environmental services will provide projects and services which are not to exceed 2.2 million dollars. For a litany of projects such as evaluating repair, refurbishing primary sealing tanks, removing of accumulated solids from plant and transporting them off site evaluate and repair active floods," said one person.

The state says it is also pursuing similar agreements with the city for the Patapsco Waste Water Treatment Plant.