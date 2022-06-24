Watch Now
Baltimore's Safe Streets workers hand out baby formula, supplies for families in need

Posted at 6:11 PM, Jun 24, 2022
BALTIMORE — Safe Streets Baltimore’s work is more than violence de-escalation.

It also involves making sure people in their community get the food and supplies they need.

On Friday, Safe Streets handed out baby supplies, including infant formula in Baltimore’s Brooklyn neighborhood.

Other supplies included diapers, clothing, car seats and other essential items for new parents.

“Our children have to eat, they have to grow up and you have to be strong, you have to be healthy,” said Corey Winfield, from Safe Streets in the Brooklyn community. “You know, for the first time in my lifetime, I can actually look at my son and say you can be president one day. So, and that starts with young men and young women, as babies and as children growing up healthy and strong.”

“I'm truly overwhelmed. I'm very grateful,” mother Kiesha Brown said. “I wasn't able to retrieve my WIC appointment until the second week of July for my infant. So I'm truly grateful, very appreciative for their time and help.”

Safe Streets organizers said this isn't the only formula hand out they'll be doing. They have one set up for next week as well over at Gilmor homes.

