Baltimore's plan to spend $641 million from the American Rescue Plan

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday laid out how the city plans to spend $641 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Beginning October 1, nonprofit organizations will be able to seek funding here.

Although awards wont be announced until a later date this month or next, funding is expected to go toward continued COVID-19 recovery, community violence reduction initiatives, economic recovery, workforce development, and broadband availability.

Scott says funding will be focused towards black, brown, and women-owned businesses, as well as artists and creators.

A virtual informational session will be held September 28 for nonprofits to provide details on eligible uses of funds and the application process.

Once a proposal is received, it is reviewed by a seven-member team. The Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs and advisors assist the applicants with the development of a budget and program design. City agencies and non-profit organizations must provide supplemental documentation to complete an application. Then, proposals are scored by a review team, which makes funding recommendations to the Mayor. Proposals where equity and partnership are central tenets of the project will be scored the highest.

