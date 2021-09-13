Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore's plan to spend $641 million from the American Rescue Plan

items.[0].image.alt
File
baltimore city money
Posted at 12:13 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 12:15:05-04

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Monday laid out how the city plans to spend $641 million of federal funding from the American Rescue Plan Act.

Beginning October 1, nonprofit organizations will be able to seek funding here.

Although awards wont be announced until a later date this month or next, funding is expected to go toward continued COVID-19 recovery, community violence reduction initiatives, economic recovery, workforce development, and broadband availability.

Scott says funding will be focused towards black, brown, and women-owned businesses, as well as artists and creators.

A virtual informational session will be held September 28 for nonprofits to provide details on eligible uses of funds and the application process.

Once a proposal is received, it is reviewed by a seven-member team. The Mayor’s Office of Recovery Programs and advisors assist the applicants with the development of a budget and program design. City agencies and non-profit organizations must provide supplemental documentation to complete an application. Then, proposals are scored by a review team, which makes funding recommendations to the Mayor. Proposals where equity and partnership are central tenets of the project will be scored the highest.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019