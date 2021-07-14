Baltimore’s Marshall Gardens Residences holds grand opening

BALTIMORE — More affordable housing is available in West Baltimore.

The Community Builders, Inc. and Baltimore City commemorated the grand opening of Marshall Gardens Residences Wednesday.

The new, 87-unit mixed-income development encompasses three blocks. It includes an apartment building with one and two-bedroom units, and one to four-bedroom fully accessible units. The remaining 60 units are two and three-story townhomes, five are fully renovated historic rowhouses.

“It is exciting to see the advancement of yet another community renewal project in the City’s West Impact Investment Area,” said DHCD Acting Commissioner Alice Kennedy. “The Marshall Gardens project is one piece of a larger puzzle that adds to the stock of affordable-housing options available to our residents while helping to transform this area into a stable, thriving neighborhood.”

Marshall Gardens Residences’ amenities include a community room and workout room.