Baltimore's first fire boat makes its way to the Fire Museum of Maryland

LUTHERVILLE, Md. — It's taken three years, but tomorrow a piece of Baltimore's firefighting history makes its way from Sparrow’s Point to the Fire Museum of Maryland in Lutherville.

The Tommy was the city’s first diesel fire boat, named in honor of former Baltimore mayor Thomas D’alesandro Jr.

It was commissioned in 1956 and stayed in service until 2015.

A portion of the boat was preserved and volunteers have been working to restore it for transport to the museum.

Tomorrow the Tommy will make the journey, piece by piece.

"If all goes well tomorrow, the Tommy will come up the beltway. Will be on a truck several trucks actually because it’s in pieces. A crane will lift the pieces onto our awaiting concrete platform. By the end of the day, we are hopeful that most of it will be reassembled and we will hoist a flag and light it up," said Amy Landsman, Fire Museum of Maryland.

It's new permanent home will be right in front of the museum.

Down the road, the museum plans to create exhibits on the vessel and about marine firefighting.

They'll also allow people into the Wheelhouse.