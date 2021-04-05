Baltimore's Farmers Market and Bazaar returns

BALTIMORE — It was the perfect weather for opening day of the Baltimore farmers' market and bazaar.

This year the bazaar's artisans made a return.

Last year the market was food only because of the pandemic...But there are still safety measures in place.

"So you'll notice that its not as many vendors as there normally are but that's so we can have enough spacing and people can social distance. So definitely encouraging social distancing and you do need to wear a mask to be at the market. We definitely want to make sure that this is a safe experience for everybody. And while we do have the hot food vendors we encourage you to eat the food once you're at the end of your visit."

The market runs from 7 a.m. To noon every Sunday through December rain or shine.