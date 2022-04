BALTIMORE — It's a sure sign that spring has sprung!

The Baltimore farmers market under the JFX is back open for business.

Dozens of farmers and vendors were back out selling their wares today.

You can get seasonal fruits and vegetables, fresh baked goods, meats, seafood, art, wine and beer.

It's open from 7am to 12pm every Sunday through December 18th!

Head to our website for a list of vendors.

It's the 45th season the market has been in operation.