Baltimore's 2021 Artscape canceled, decision on July 4th celebration still on hold

<p>Artscape arts festival, Baltimore Maryland. (Photo by: Edwin Remsburg/VW Pics via Getty Images)</p>
Posted at 12:23 PM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:23:12-04

BALTIMORE — This year's Artscape in Baltimore has been canceled.

The decision was announced Friday by the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts.

Annually, the event attracts an average of more than 300,000 people to Midtown Baltimore.

A decision has not yet been made on Baltimore’s 2021 4th of July Celebration at the Inner Harbor.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Farmers’ Market & Bazaar continues to be held under the Jones Falls Expressway, every Sunday from 7:00 a.m. to noon.

The prestigious $25,000 Janet & Walter Sondheim Artscape Prize will still be awarded July 10.

An in-person finalists exhibition at Walters Art Museum will be on display from May 27 through July 18.

Finalists selected are Hoesy Corona, Tsedaye Makonnen, Jonathan Monaghan, Lavar Munroe, and Hae Won Sohn.

