Baltimore Youthworks program now accepting applications

BALTIMORE, Md — School is still in session but now is the time for some to start thinking about a summer job.

Today Baltimore City’s Youthworks program is accepting applications from now until April 14th. Teens, and young adults (ages 14-21) can apply to participate in the 5-week summer program which will begin July 10th and end August 11.

The program gives participants a chance to earn career specific skills and get a feel for what it’s like to work in different industries such as technology, design, finance and more. Youthworks also gives participants a chance to work with non-profit organizations along with city and state government agencies.

Last year, Youthworks had nearly 6 thousand participants working in more than 400 different worksites making $12.50 an hour. This year, participants will be able to make Maryland’s new minimum wage, $13.25 an hour. Teens and young adults will have the chance to work up to 25 hours a week giving them the opportunity to earn over $1,500.

Youthworks also welcomes new businesses to collaborate with them. Big or small businesses and organizations can apply to be an employer. Employers will have the chance to interview and choose a minimum of one new temporary employee. For more information on how to participate as a business click here.

