Baltimore woman pleads guilty to assisting in the murder of a woman and her seven-year-old child in 2015

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman pleaded guilty on Tuesday to assisting in the murder of a woman and her seven-year-old child in 2015.

According to her plea agreement, 36-year-old Kiara Haynes helped her co-defendant plan to steal heroin from Jennifer Jeffrey.

In May 2015, the co-defendant arrived at Haynes’s apartment and explained that Jeffrey had heroin and he planned to rob and kill Jeffrey to get the heroin. He confirmed to Haynes his intention to kill not only Jeffrey, but her minor child if the child were present at the time of the robbery. Haynes offered to help the co-defendant get a gun.

After Haynes secured a weapon, the co-defendant left Haynes’s apartment to go hang out with Jeffrey at her nearby home.

When she woke up and realized he had not returned, she went to Jeffrey's home and began banging on the door before a relative opened the door and explained that there were kids sleeping and she should go home.

According to her plea agreement, at around 7:23 a.m., the co-defendant walked back from Jeffrey’s residence to Haynes’s apartment and told Haynes that Jeffrey had shown him a large amount of heroin and that Jeffrey’s child did not feel well and had not gone to school that day.

In the coming hours, he returned to Jeffrey's for the drugs. When he returned back to Haynes’s apartment, he was told that Jeffrey and her child were dead and gave Haynes a bag of heroin as her “cut” of Jeffrey’s drugs.

Haynes pleaded guilty to two counts of aiding and abetting the use and discharge of a firearm in relation to a drug trafficking crime and crime of violence. She faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in federal prison and a maximum sentence of life in prison on each of the two counts.