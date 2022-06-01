Baltimore woman opens skincare store/spa

BALTIMORE — A Baltimore woman achieved one of her dreams today.

Nikia Keevie Vaughn opened up NKVSKIN, a store and spa specializing in skin care products and services.

The opening is part of the "Boost" project, which stands for Black-owned and operated storefront tenancy.

Vaughn's journey has been long but rewarding.

"I started this business four years ago with a small facial oil to help me with some residual income with my daughter, who has sickle cell disease and now as you can see I have fruitioned into a full spa in the city that I love," said Vaughn.

Boost's mission is to create business opportunities for people of color and diverseify community storefronts.

If you want to check out NKVSKIN, it's located on N. Charles Street between E. Lexington and E. Fayette.