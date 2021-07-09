Watch
Baltimore woman celebrates her 100th birthday

Posted at 12:09 AM, Jul 09, 2021
BALTIMORE — From two digits to three digits in age, a Baltimore woman celebrated her 100th birthday today!

Helen Davidson lives on Bancroft Road and says she loves her neighborhood.

Today, there was a party on her front lawn!

We spoke with her youngest son Steven, who says his mother is an example of a life of service.

Davidson lives on her own and still cooks her own meals.

Up until a few months ago, she drove herself around and she loves to take daily walks to speak to the children in her neighborhood.

