Baltimore will open it's largest City-owned Rec Center in Cherry Hill

BALTIMORE — Mayor Brandon Scott and the Baltimore City Recreation and Parks have announced that a new recreation center will open on November 9th in Cherry Hill.

The Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center at Cherry Hill will reshape 11 miles of shoreline along the middle branch of the Patapsco into a network of world-class parks, trails, and public recreation opportunities.

"It is our responsibility as leaders to ensure that we do everything in our power to set future generations up for success and ensuring access to high-quality recreation facilities, parks, and greenspaces in our neighborhoods is one important way that we show that commitment," said Mayor Brandon M. Scott.

The center will include three pools, a community room, fitness studios, a gymnasium with a basketball court, an indoor walking track, outdoor basketball courts, and more. The project totaled $23.1 million.

“This is the pinnacle of recreation advancement for Baltimore City,” said Executive Director Reginald Moore, Baltimore City Recreation and Parks. “The new Middle Branch Fitness and Wellness Center not only reimagines the way we do recreation in Baltimore but sets the standard for the future of recreation. It is truly a rewarding feeling to bring this center to life in a community that is more than deserving.”

Funding for the center includes City and bonds, Maryland Department of Natural Resources' Program Open Space, a surtax on Horseshoe Casino's table games for City recreation programs, and Casino Local Intact Fund Grants overseen by SBGP and by the City through the Casino Local Development Council.

A grand opening ceremony will take place at Reedbird Park on Wednesday, November 9, at 12:15 p.m.

A celebratory community event is planned for Saturday, November 12th, at 11:00am. All are welcome at both events.