BALTIMORE — Baltimore welcomes baby Khy'reese Brower as the region's first born baby for the year 2023.

Brower was born just 38 minutes into the new year.

The mother of Brower was actually due on January 8.

“I’m very happy that Khy’reese was born on a special day,” she said.

Baby Brower weighed in at 7 pounds and 2.6 ounces.

This is the mothers second baby. Her first son was also born on a special date, Juneteenth of 2021.