Baltimore unveils new community center in Bolton Hill community

BALTIMORE — A newly-renovated community center is now open in Baltimore’s Bolton Hill community.

Mayor Scott held a ribbon cutting at Baltimore Unity Hall on Eutaw Place.

The city sees it as a center for arts, education and training.

Organizers said this renovation was more than four years in the making.

When they began, the building was a blight on the area.

Now they hope it will be a centerpiece in Bolton Hill.

The center's director said that'll be a hard goal to accomplish, but one she is looking forward to.

“One of the most difficult things to achieve is actually in the name of this building,” the director said. “You Unity, it's hard. It's so easy to be a part, it is so easy to dehumanize folks who don't know, it's just, it's not a challenge. And I like challenges, which is why I'm here today.”

The center features event and training spaces on the lower level with art studios and office spaces on the upper floors.