Baltimore to use $50 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds towards crime prevention

BALTIMORE — Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott on Tuesday announced plans to use $50 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funds towards crime prevention.

The money will be spent over three years and will now be part of the Scott administration's Group Violence Reduction Strategy, which calls for more community violence intervention, victim services and changes to the youth justice and re-entry system.

“Curing Baltimore of violence is my top priority as Mayor, and the dollars we invest today in this vision based in equity, healing, public health, and trauma-informed practices will build safer neighborhoods today, while paying dividends in the future,” said Scott.

Part of the $50 million will fund a new Returning Citizens Behind the Wall program to offer training and paid employment for nearly 3,000 people previously jailed to return to their communities. More than 40 grants and contracts will also be issued to community-based organizations providing direct re-entry services.

For gun violence, the money is specifically intended to support intensive case management, emergency housing and relocation assistance for people at imminent risk of being the victim of violence, and transitional employment programming.

Community-based organizations engaged in community violence intervention, victim services, youth justice, community healing, and re-entry work may learn more and submit a letter of interest at the Mayor’s Office of Neighborhood Safety and Engagement's Funding Portal. Grant applications in all project categories will be accepted and reviewed on a rolling basis based on funding availability.