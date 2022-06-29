BALTIMORE — On Friday, a new law restricting the use of three toxic pesticides that can harm children and kill bees goes into effect in Baltimore.

These chemicals will be banned, but there will be some exceptions.

The use of chlorpyrifos, neonicotinoids and glyphosate will be restricted on public and private property. This includes lawns, playing fields, playgrounds and children's facilities.

The three pesticides are linked to harmful effects in humans and animals:



Glyphosate is the main ingredient in the popular weed killer RoundUp. The World Health Organization classifies this is as a probable human carcinogen.

Neonicotinoid pesticides target the brain and nervous system of insects. This leads to twitching, paralysis and eventually death.

Chlorpyrifos can cause developmental delays, brain damage and behavioral problems in children. Even low-level exposure can cause these issues.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has banned the use of Chlorpyrifos on food.

In addition, a 2018 state law bans the commercial sale of neonicotinoid pesticides in Maryland, but still allows licensed operators to apply the pesticides.