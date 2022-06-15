Baltimore teen killed in Southeast DC Tuesday evening

BALTIMORE — Homicide detectives are investigating a homicide that killed a Baltimore teenager, Tuesday evening, in the 3400 block of Wheeler Rd.

Metropolitan Police Officers (MPD) arrived to a local hospital around 7:40 p.m. where they found the victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victim was 17-year-old Xavier Spruill. He died from his injuries.

A second victim was later identified at the hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. They're being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

MPD is currently offering a reward of up to $25,000 for anyone that can provide any information that leads to any arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099.

