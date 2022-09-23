Baltimore tailor scores role in Lady in the Lake

BALTIMORE (WMAR) — A Baltimore business owner will appear in the new Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, which is being filmed in the city.

“It was mind-blowing and authentic,” said Christopher Schafer. “It was really fun. I’m glad I got to have that experience.”

The custom clothier, who runs a business and nonprofit in Baltimore, was on set Monday, shooting with people who were involved in The Wire.

“It was slightly surreal. When it hit its groove with everything, it felt very real. It felt like time transport to the 60s,” said Schafer. “The attention to detail was amazing. Everything that reminded you of that era; just all the details: the pens, the holder for the pens, the book, the book cases. Everything was right down to it.”

He first got a call from casting a month ago.

“They’re like we like your look, and I was like ‘Well hey we make custom clothes’, and I thought they were borrowing clothes for the movie… and they’re like ‘We like your personal look’,” said Schafer.

They offered him the role of a tailor on Lady in the Lake, s series starring Natalie Portman and Baltimore native Moses Ingram. Set in 1960s Baltimore, it chronical a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter.

Since he was playing a role he is very familiar with, Schafer said it was easy to get lost in it all.

“Then all the sudden they call cut and all these people swarm in and you realize you’re lost in the moment for a bit,” said Schafer.

He hopes more shows use the city as a backdrop.

“We have a cool east coast historic city… Architecturally this place is fascinating so I’d love to see more things being filmed here and more things that are putting us in a positive light,” said Schafer.

There is no release date yet for the show.

Schafer is also involved in charity work. This Sunday, he is hosting the Baltimore Distinguished Gentleman’s Drive. It’s a national fundraiser where everyone gets dressed to the nines and drive around in pre-1980s cars. All the money goes to prostate cancer research and men’s mental health.