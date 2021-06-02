Watch
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra to celebrate outgoing music director with one night televised performance

Posted at 2:29 PM, Jun 02, 2021
BALTIMORE — On June 19, the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra will celebrate outgoing Music Director Marin Alsop with a one night televised performance.

The concert will air exclusively on Maryland Public Television at 8:30pm.

Alsop will conduct this gala event, featuring performances by soprano Renée Fleming, BSO OrchKids students, and Baltimore composer James Lee III.

The broadcast will also be available on MPT's website and the BSO’s YouTube channel.

Several area businesses and restaurants are offering deals leading up to the concert and will be hosting viewing parties, which can be found here.

