Baltimore Symphony Orchestra names new president & CEO

BALTIMORE — There is new leadership at the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra.

Mark Hanson has been named the new president and CEO.

He previously led orchestras in Milwaukee and Houston, and most recently in San Francisco.

The nationwide search for a new president lasted about a year.

“Mark has extensive experience at the helm of multiple leading orchestras and is uniquely positioned to lead the BSO at this point in its journey,” said Lisa Bergman, Second Horn with the BSO and a member of the search committee. “We are excited by his experience leading organizations at the highest levels of the orchestral world and are thrilled to have his leadership skills on hand here in Baltimore.”

Hanson starts his new position on April 21.