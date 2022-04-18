Watch
Baltimore Symphony Orchestra hosts Benefit Concert for Ukraine

Posted at 6:21 AM, Apr 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Symphony Orchestra teamed up with the Creative Alliance for a show that encourages reflection through music.

The performance will include the Ukrainian National Anthem.

The BSO is also honoring the legacy of Joseph Meyerhoff, who emigrated from Ukraine to Baltimore as a young child. 75 years later, he gifted the support and vision for the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

Tickets are pay what you wish starting at $10. All the proceeds will be donated to the International Rescue Committee. You can catch this show Thursday, April 21 at 7 p.m. at the Joseph Meyerhoff Symphony Hall.

