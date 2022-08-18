Watch Now
Baltimore superfan Mo Gaba given virtual tribute in 'Madden 23'

Posted at 2:53 AM, Aug 18, 2022
BALTIMORE — Baltimore sports superfan Mo Gaba gets another major recognition. This time, his fandom and impact are being celebrated virtually.

In EA Sports' new 'Madden 23' football video game, the end zones you see at M&T Bank Stadium in the game look how they do in real life. The letters "MO" in "BALTIMORE" are colored in gold paying tribute to Mo Gaba. The rest of the letters are white with a gold outline.

Gaba died two years ago after numerous health battles. He was 14 years old.

