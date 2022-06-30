Watch Now
Baltimore student gets tuition paid by local non-profit

BALTIMORE  — She's going back to college today, a Baltimore area family got their prayers answered by a local business owner.

Amira Harper is heading back to Xavier University for her second year, thanks to the generosity of divine light.

Harper was $2,000 short of the tuition.

Today, CEO Sakina Dean made her dream come true when she wrote a check to Xavier.

"It was a big surprise and I'm so happy to have someone investing in my future. I'm very excited," said

Harper graduated from Patapsco High School.

She did great her first year at Xavier with a 3.5 GPA.

Harper wants to become a plastic surgeon.

