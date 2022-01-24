Baltimore STEAM teachers have a chance to win Makerspace for their classroom worth $30,000

BALTIMORE — Baltimore educators have the chance to win a Makerspace filled with materials worth $30,000 for their classroom.

The CIA’s Mission Possible Classroom Transformation competition is designed to promote learning within the STEAM fields. One classroom in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va. will be awarded the new space.

Makerspace is an area in the classroom designated for students to use and create various materials, like 3-D printers, electrical circuits, and robotic components, to help solve problems.

The competition will be managed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

To be eligible, public school STEAM educators from grades 3-10 must submit a three-to-four-minute video explaining their need for and possible use for the new supplies, where a panel of educators and ORISE staff will determine a winner for each city.

Entries will be judged on overall creativity and their explanation of the teaching philosophy and/or approach that will be used to expand the STEAM learning experience and encourage students to pursue careers in STEAM fields.

The deadline for submissions is March 4. For more information, including the application and video submission portal, go to ORSE’s website.