Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Baltimore STEAM teachers have a chance to win Makerspace for their classroom worth $30,000

items.[0].image.alt
Elizabeth Ruiz
classroom
Posted at 5:30 PM, Jan 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-24 17:48:52-05

BALTIMORE — Baltimore educators have the chance to win a Makerspace filled with materials worth $30,000 for their classroom.

The CIA’s Mission Possible Classroom Transformation competition is designed to promote learning within the STEAM fields. One classroom in Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Richmond, Va. will be awarded the new space.

Makerspace is an area in the classroom designated for students to use and create various materials, like 3-D printers, electrical circuits, and robotic components, to help solve problems.

The competition will be managed by the Oak Ridge Institute for Science and Education.

To be eligible, public school STEAM educators from grades 3-10 must submit a three-to-four-minute video explaining their need for and possible use for the new supplies, where a panel of educators and ORISE staff will determine a winner for each city.

Entries will be judged on overall creativity and their explanation of the teaching philosophy and/or approach that will be used to expand the STEAM learning experience and encourage students to pursue careers in STEAM fields.

The deadline for submissions is March 4. For more information, including the application and video submission portal, go to ORSE’s website.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
OTT Digital Ad 2.jpeg

About WMAR

An in depth look at getting back to work and making ends meet.

4:51 PM, May 16, 2019