Baltimore sex trafficker pleads guilty to victimizing 3+ women

A Baltimore man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking at least three women, one of whom he forced to get his nicknames tattooed on her body.

Forty-year-old Ryan Odell Oliver - who went by "Dre," "Fame" and "Foreign" - to advertising the victims online for commercial sex dates and gave them daily quotas for the dates; he then kept the money they made, according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Two of the victims worked for him in the Washington, D.C. and Maryland area. He physically and sexually assaulted at least one of the victims, told her she was his property, gave her drugs, and gave her drugs.

The guilty plea notes:

"Oliver also arranged for a tattoo artist to tattoo his nicknames “Fame” and “Foreign” on one of his victims."

The two main victims said they were trying to leave, but Oliver refused to let them go.

Oliver was ultimately arrested in 2019, after one of the victims texted a sex trafficking prevention agency for help. Law enforcement found a white powdery substance, a 9mm handgun, ammunition, three cell phones, a hand-held recorder and other paraphernalia at his home in Baltimore after they executed a search warrant there.

He is set to be sentenced Nov. 28, if the guilty plea is accepted.

Erek L. Barron, U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, said in a statement: “Oliver’s sex trafficking crimes were discovered because one of his victims reached out for help. As a result of this victim’s bravery, Oliver will now be brought to justice. If you are a survivor of human trafficking, please reach out for help and report sex traffickers at 866-DHS-2ICE.”